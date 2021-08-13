Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Short Interest Down 89.6% in July

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a drop of 89.6% from the July 15th total of 316,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 392,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE:RQI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.52. 448,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,904. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.94. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $16.63.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%.
About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund
CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.