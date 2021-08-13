Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $240.85 on Friday. Coherent has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $270.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.29.

COHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.33.

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

