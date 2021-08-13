Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director Yon Jorden Purchases 3,000 Shares

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director Yon Jorden acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $92,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $30.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.78. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.48.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohu by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,444,000 after purchasing an additional 988,991 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,432,000 after acquiring an additional 359,360 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,198,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,077,000 after acquiring an additional 296,880 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,111,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,909,000 after acquiring an additional 133,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 987,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,335,000 after acquiring an additional 176,490 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COHU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

