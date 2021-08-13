Colliers Securities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Myomo in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.78) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.16). Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Myomo’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Myomo in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN MYO opened at $10.07 on Thursday. Myomo has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.89.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.16. Myomo had a negative net margin of 120.31% and a negative return on equity of 84.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Myomo during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Myomo during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Myomo by 41.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Myomo during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Myomo during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

