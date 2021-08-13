Colliers Securities Comments on Astronics Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Astronics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Astronics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.11). Astronics had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. Astronics has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $436.66 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRO. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Astronics in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Astronics in the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Astronics in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Astronics in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Astronics in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. 55.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

