Colliers Securities Comments on Crexendo, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crexendo in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.16.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Crexendo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

CXDO opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $114.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.53. Crexendo has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Crexendo had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 42.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXDO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Crexendo by 83.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Crexendo by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Crexendo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crexendo by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Crexendo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

