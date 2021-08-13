Comparing Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) and MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) and MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Genprex has a beta of -0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MannKind has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Genprex and MannKind’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex N/A N/A -$17.94 million N/A N/A MannKind $65.14 million 15.64 -$57.24 million ($0.20) -20.45

Genprex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MannKind.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Genprex and MannKind, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genprex 0 0 1 0 3.00 MannKind 0 1 4 0 2.80

Genprex currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 141.38%. MannKind has a consensus price target of $6.30, suggesting a potential upside of 54.03%. Given Genprex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Genprex is more favorable than MannKind.

Profitability

This table compares Genprex and MannKind’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex N/A -58.58% -57.83% MannKind -91.69% N/A -30.39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.8% of Genprex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of MannKind shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Genprex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of MannKind shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options. The company works with institutions and collaborators to develop drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001), which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It is also developing GPX-002, a preclinical stage gene therapy for diabetes. The company also offers ONCOPREX, a nanoparticle delivery system. Genprex, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About MannKind

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

