Comparing Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) & Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ)

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) and Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Merit Medical Systems and Endologix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merit Medical Systems 0 1 7 0 2.88 Endologix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus price target of $73.13, indicating a potential upside of 10.09%. Given Merit Medical Systems’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Merit Medical Systems is more favorable than Endologix.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and Endologix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merit Medical Systems $963.88 million 3.88 -$9.84 million $1.65 40.25 Endologix $143.37 million 0.00 -$64.76 million N/A N/A

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Endologix.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Endologix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and Endologix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merit Medical Systems 2.74% 12.42% 7.24% Endologix N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats Endologix on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups. The Endoscopy segment integrates non-vascular stent technology with balloon dilators, inflation devices, guide wires, procedure kits, and other devices that are used by gastroenterologists, endoscopists, pulmonologists, and thoracic and general surgeons. The company was founded by Fred P. Lampropoulos, Darla Gill, Kent W. Stanger, and William Padilla in July 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, UT.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system. It also provides endovascular aneurysm sealing system (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, the company offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions, which allow physicians to customize the implant to fit the patient's anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the delivery of its EVAR and EVAS products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of third party distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. On July 5, 2020, Endologix, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas. It is in joint administration with TriVascular Sales LLC.

