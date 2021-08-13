CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €89.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on COP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €82.00 ($96.47).

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €77.10 ($90.71) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a twelve month high of €85.40 ($100.47).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.