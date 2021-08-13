Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded select-service, extended stay and limited service hotels. Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc., formerly known as Supertel Hospitality, Inc., is based in Norfolk, United States. “

NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. Condor Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.38.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.16. Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 57.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Condor Hospitality Trust will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Condor Hospitality Trust stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.09% of Condor Hospitality Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

