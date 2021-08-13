Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conifer had a net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $35.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.52 million.

NASDAQ CNFR traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. 951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,061. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Conifer has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Conifer alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.