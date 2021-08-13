Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) PT Lowered to C$2.25

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its target price cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Conifex Timber from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

CFXTF opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.59. Conifex Timber has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.33.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

