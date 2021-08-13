Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) PT Lowered to C$2.25

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its target price cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Conifex Timber from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

CFXTF opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.59. Conifex Timber has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.33.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

