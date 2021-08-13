Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) dropped 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.16 and last traded at $24.16. Approximately 172 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 93,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

Separately, CICC Research initiated coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

