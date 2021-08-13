Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 94,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,818,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,687,000 after buying an additional 13,438 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 90,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,746,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $77.25 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

