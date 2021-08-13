Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) & Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Critical Analysis

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) and Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.7% of Constellation Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Constellation Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Constellation Brands and Vintage Wine Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Brands 13.47% 14.99% 7.29% Vintage Wine Estates N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Constellation Brands and Vintage Wine Estates, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Brands 0 7 12 1 2.70 Vintage Wine Estates 0 0 3 0 3.00

Constellation Brands presently has a consensus target price of $248.95, suggesting a potential upside of 17.46%. Vintage Wine Estates has a consensus target price of 15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 50.34%. Given Vintage Wine Estates’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vintage Wine Estates is more favorable than Constellation Brands.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Constellation Brands and Vintage Wine Estates’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Brands $9.36 billion 4.35 $2.00 billion $9.97 21.26 Vintage Wine Estates N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A

Constellation Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Vintage Wine Estates.

Summary

Constellation Brands beats Vintage Wine Estates on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc. engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points. The Corporate Operations and Other segment comprises costs of executive management, corporate development, corporate finance, human resources, internal audit, investor relations, legal, public relations, and information technology. The Canopy segment consists of canopy equity method Investments. The company was founded by Marvin Sands in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, NY.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

