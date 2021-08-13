Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 12.21%.

NASDAQ:CPSS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 49,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,954. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 16.79, a current ratio of 16.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

