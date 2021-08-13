ContentBox (BOX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $39,499.00

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $39,499.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00011704 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.23 or 0.00630314 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000957 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,736,327 coins. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.