Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

CTTAY has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $13.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.61. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

