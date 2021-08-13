Contrasting CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) & Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) and Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and Colony Credit Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00 Colony Credit Real Estate 0 2 1 0 2.33

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust presently has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 47.06%. Colony Credit Real Estate has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.43%. Given CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is more favorable than Colony Credit Real Estate.

Risk and Volatility

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colony Credit Real Estate has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and Colony Credit Real Estate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust $11.34 million 6.45 -$306.07 million $0.52 9.48 Colony Credit Real Estate $102.32 million 11.67 -$353.30 million $0.80 11.50

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Colony Credit Real Estate. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colony Credit Real Estate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.6% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Colony Credit Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Colony Credit Real Estate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Colony Credit Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Colony Credit Real Estate pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Colony Credit Real Estate has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and Colony Credit Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust -359.28% -257.79% -40.57% Colony Credit Real Estate -333.91% 5.33% 1.62%

Summary

Colony Credit Real Estate beats CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate, Inc. and changed its name to Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. in June 2018. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.