Contrasting First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) & OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC)

First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) and OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancorp of Indiana and OceanFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A OceanFirst Financial 20.86% 5.52% 0.71%

First Bancorp of Indiana has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Bancorp of Indiana pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. OceanFirst Financial pays out 56.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OceanFirst Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. OceanFirst Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.1% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of First Bancorp of Indiana shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Bancorp of Indiana and OceanFirst Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OceanFirst Financial $453.53 million 2.86 $63.31 million $1.20 18.06

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for First Bancorp of Indiana and OceanFirst Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp of Indiana 0 0 0 0 N/A OceanFirst Financial 0 0 6 1 3.14

OceanFirst Financial has a consensus target price of $24.64, suggesting a potential upside of 13.72%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats First Bancorp of Indiana on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancorp of Indiana

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of its subsidiary. It offers certificate of deposits, checking accounts, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, loans, direct deposit, credit cards, statements, mobile banking, mobile check deposit, overdraft services, safe deposit boxes, and telephone banking services. The company was founded on November 25, 1998 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania. The company is headquartered in Red Bank, NJ.

