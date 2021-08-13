Contrasting Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) & Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) and Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Glen Burnie Bancorp has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Financial has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Glen Burnie Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Lakeland Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Lakeland Financial pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Glen Burnie Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Lakeland Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Glen Burnie Bancorp and Lakeland Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glen Burnie Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Lakeland Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Lakeland Financial has a consensus target price of $58.91, indicating a potential downside of 18.97%. Given Lakeland Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lakeland Financial is more favorable than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Glen Burnie Bancorp and Lakeland Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glen Burnie Bancorp $14.68 million 2.38 $1.67 million N/A N/A Lakeland Financial $239.95 million 7.67 $84.34 million $3.30 22.03

Lakeland Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Glen Burnie Bancorp and Lakeland Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glen Burnie Bancorp 17.91% 7.20% 0.60% Lakeland Financial 39.42% 14.44% 1.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lakeland Financial beats Glen Burnie Bancorp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc. Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans. It also offers various ancillary products and services, which include safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, wire transfers, automated teller machines, telephone banking, and customer call center services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Glen Burnie, MD.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

