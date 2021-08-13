Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Cut to C$14.25 by Analysts at Cormark

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its target price cut by Cormark to C$14.25 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CTS has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.10.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions stock traded up C$0.08 on Thursday, hitting C$10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,728. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.14. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$1.51 and a one year high of C$12.22.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$280.45 million. On average, analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.5163873 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.