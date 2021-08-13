Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $920,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) will report $920,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $660,000.00. Corbus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $3.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 million to $3.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.00 million, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 182.21% and a negative net margin of 3,460.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 763.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 15,848 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $9.78.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

