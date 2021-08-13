CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management reduced its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after acquiring an additional 44,529 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 616,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1,581.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COR opened at $141.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 68.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $142.35.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 95.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.56.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total transaction of $104,430.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,229 shares of company stock worth $1,552,819 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

