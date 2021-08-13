Cormark Boosts Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$63.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target upped by Cormark to C$63.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Stelco from C$45.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stelco to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stelco to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. CSFB upped their price target on Stelco from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Stelco to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.56.

Get Stelco alerts:

TSE STLC opened at C$47.28 on Thursday. Stelco has a 12 month low of C$8.84 and a 12 month high of C$47.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of C$4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -262.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.56%.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.