Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $57.50 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $61.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CSOD. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.75.

Shares of CSOD stock opened at $56.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 67.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 22,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $1,274,930.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,132 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,678. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter worth about $28,136,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 33,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

