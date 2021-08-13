Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to report sales of $155.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $144.87 million to $161.14 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $154.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $623.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $581.20 million to $647.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $641.50 million, with estimates ranging from $613.12 million to $656.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,986 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $108,738.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,545.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,986 shares of company stock worth $458,138 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 72,892 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 977,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,736,000 after buying an additional 74,695 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,003,000 after buying an additional 674,902 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OFC opened at $28.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

