Corteva, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Corteva in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corteva’s FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTVA. Argus boosted their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. Corteva has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Corteva announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 13.4% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.3% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.3% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

