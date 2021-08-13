Cosmos Market Cap Reaches $3.21 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $14.59 or 0.00031497 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.21 billion and approximately $200.07 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,306.84 or 0.99950225 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006666 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00072127 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001041 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00014404 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 83.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 277,463,211 coins and its circulating supply is 219,678,608 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

