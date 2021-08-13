Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,521 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,949 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,140 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 674 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $210,000. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $447.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,315. The company has a market cap of $197.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $407.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $448.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.