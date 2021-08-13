Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

CPNG stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Coupang has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.28.

Get Coupang alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.