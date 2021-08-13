Cowen Boosts BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Price Target to $64.00

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its target price increased by analysts at Cowen from $50.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $48.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.42. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $50.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.34.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $72,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,461 shares in the company, valued at $274,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $242,580.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,889.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,234 shares of company stock worth $8,468,525. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after buying an additional 350,290 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 136.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 73,596 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 74.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 208.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 157,330 shares during the period. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.