Cowen Lowers Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) to Market Perform

Cowen downgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

LGF-A stock opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.13.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

