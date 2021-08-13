Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives $171.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.72. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $106.92 and a 1-year high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.81) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.08%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

