Craig Hallum Boosts Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Price Target to $32.00

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) had its target price increased by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.71% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Get Agrify alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AGFY opened at $26.51 on Friday. Agrify has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 10.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agrify will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Agrify in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agrify in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Agrify in the first quarter valued at $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Agrify in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.