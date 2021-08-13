Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Major Shareholder Sells $2,781,550.00 in Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.31, for a total transaction of $2,781,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jill Foss Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Jill Foss Watson sold 15,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.98, for a total transaction of $8,219,700.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Jill Foss Watson sold 7,600 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $4,095,640.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.44, for a total transaction of $4,724,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Jill Foss Watson sold 8,900 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.28, for a total transaction of $4,185,492.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.03, for a total transaction of $4,560,300.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Jill Foss Watson sold 21,600 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.28, for a total transaction of $9,790,848.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total transaction of $8,022,240.00.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $557.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 34.07, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.74 and a fifty-two week high of $563.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 1,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,473,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 23,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

