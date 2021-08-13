Credit Suisse Group Increases eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $80.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded eBay from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Shares of EBAY opened at $68.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. eBay has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $74.13. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that eBay will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. United Bank raised its holdings in eBay by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 10,122 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in eBay by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,437,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $222,990,000 after acquiring an additional 455,500 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 43.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 911 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in eBay by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 16,035.6% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 40,339 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 40,089 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

