Credit Suisse Group Increases Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target to $230.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $206.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ZTS. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $196.58.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $199.84 on Monday. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $207.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $94.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% in the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 3.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.7% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.3% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.8% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.