Credit Suisse Group Raises AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target to $115.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.43.

NYSE:AMN opened at $105.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.40. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $110.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $237,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $279,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,791. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $62,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

