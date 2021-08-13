Credit Suisse Group Raises Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $22.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GTES. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,189,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 166.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after acquiring an additional 506,372 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

