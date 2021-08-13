Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSF opened at $136.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.11. Airbus has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $140.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airbus stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 679.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,690 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $8,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.