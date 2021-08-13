Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.
Shares of OTCMKTS EADSF opened at $136.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.11. Airbus has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $140.00.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
