Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of CCAP opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $534.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.82.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 191.18% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

