CRH (LON:CRH) Hits New 12-Month High at $3,808.00

CRH plc (LON:CRH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,808 ($49.75) and last traded at GBX 3,796 ($49.59), with a volume of 349822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,719 ($48.59).

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRH. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,775 ($49.32) price objective on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,449 ($58.13) price objective on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.01 billion and a PE ratio of 37.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,638.53.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

