Critical Comparison: Spirits Cap (OTCMKTS:CBEVD) versus MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Spirits Cap (OTCMKTS:CBEVD) and MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Spirits Cap alerts:

71.4% of MGP Ingredients shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Spirits Cap shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of MGP Ingredients shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Spirits Cap and MGP Ingredients, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirits Cap 0 0 0 0 N/A MGP Ingredients 0 2 0 0 2.00

MGP Ingredients has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.91%. Given MGP Ingredients’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MGP Ingredients is more favorable than Spirits Cap.

Volatility & Risk

Spirits Cap has a beta of -0.79, indicating that its stock price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGP Ingredients has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spirits Cap and MGP Ingredients’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirits Cap N/A N/A N/A MGP Ingredients 11.74% 19.64% 12.82%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spirits Cap and MGP Ingredients’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirits Cap N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MGP Ingredients $395.52 million 3.50 $40.35 million $2.51 25.14

MGP Ingredients has higher revenue and earnings than Spirits Cap.

Summary

MGP Ingredients beats Spirits Cap on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirits Cap

Spirits Cap Corp. does not have significant operations. The company was formerly known as Capital Beverage Corporation. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc. engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol. It also includes warehouse services, including barrel put away, barrel storage and barrel retrieval services. The Ingredient Solutions segment consists of specialty starches and proteins and commodity starches and proteins. The company was founded by Cloud L. Cray in 1941 and is headquartered in Atchison, KS.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirits Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirits Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.