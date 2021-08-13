Critical Comparison: Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) versus PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) and PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Winmark and PLBY Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Winmark 0 0 0 0 N/A PLBY Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

PLBY Group has a consensus target price of $49.75, indicating a potential upside of 105.32%. Given PLBY Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PLBY Group is more favorable than Winmark.

Profitability

This table compares Winmark and PLBY Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winmark 49.06% -312.07% 114.33% PLBY Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.8% of Winmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of PLBY Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Winmark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Winmark and PLBY Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Winmark $46.29 million 15.89 $29.82 million N/A N/A PLBY Group N/A N/A -$1.06 million N/A N/A

Winmark has higher revenue and earnings than PLBY Group.

Summary

Winmark beats PLBY Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing. The Franchising segment involves in the value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade and consign merchandise as well as provides strategic consulting services related to franchising. The Leasing segment includes Winmark Capital Corp. and Wirth Business Credit, Inc. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc. operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance. The company offers its products under its flagship brand, Playboy. It owns and operates digital commerce retail platforms, such as yandy.com, loversstores.com, pleasureforall.com, and playboy.com; and Lovers retail stores. In addition, the company licenses content for programming on Playboy television; trademarks under multi-year arrangements with consumer products, online gaming, and location-based entertainment businesses; and programming content to cable television operators and direct-to-home satellite television operators. Further, its business covers the subscription sale of PlayboyPlus.com and Playboy.tv, which are online content platforms. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

