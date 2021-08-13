Critical Survey: PROG (NYSE:PRG) versus FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY)

PROG (NYSE:PRG) and FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PROG and FlexShopper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROG 9.82% 29.18% 19.62% FlexShopper -0.36% N/A -0.67%

95.6% of PROG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of FlexShopper shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of PROG shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of FlexShopper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PROG and FlexShopper, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROG 0 1 6 0 2.86 FlexShopper 0 0 1 0 3.00

PROG currently has a consensus price target of $59.60, suggesting a potential upside of 30.24%. FlexShopper has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.91%. Given FlexShopper’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FlexShopper is more favorable than PROG.

Volatility and Risk

PROG has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FlexShopper has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PROG and FlexShopper’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROG $2.48 billion 1.22 -$61.47 million $3.45 13.26 FlexShopper $102.08 million 0.48 -$340,000.00 ($0.17) -13.53

FlexShopper has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PROG. FlexShopper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PROG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PROG beats FlexShopper on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc. operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions. The Vive segment provides second-look and revolving credit products to customers that may not qualify for traditional prime lending through private label and Vive-branded credit cards. It offers lease-purchase solutions through approximately 25,000 third-party point-of-sale partner locations and e-commerce websites in 45 states and the District of Columbia. The company was formerly known as Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. and changed its name to PROG Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. PROG Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Draper, Utah.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc., a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc. and changed its name to FlexShopper, Inc. in October 2013. FlexShopper, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

