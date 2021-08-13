Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) PT Set at $11.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cronos Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.92.

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.36. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 188.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

