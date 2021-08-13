Crust Shadow Hits Market Capitalization of $5.11 Million (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Crust Shadow coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. Crust Shadow has a market cap of $5.11 million and $5,695.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crust Shadow has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00056612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $417.06 or 0.00897782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00115306 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00043935 BTC.

Crust Shadow Coin Profile

Crust Shadow (CRYPTO:CSM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

