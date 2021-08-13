CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CryoLife were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CryoLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CryoLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CryoLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CryoLife presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other CryoLife news, VP John E. Davis sold 12,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $377,838.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,139.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $170,887.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CryoLife stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. CryoLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.26 and a beta of 1.52.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). CryoLife had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

