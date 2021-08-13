Cryptobuyer Market Capitalization Tops $104,793.57 (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. Cryptobuyer has a market capitalization of $104,793.57 and approximately $1,775.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptobuyer has traded 38.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptobuyer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptobuyer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00057885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.06 or 0.00887051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00105065 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001952 BTC.

About Cryptobuyer

Cryptobuyer (XPT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. The official message board for Cryptobuyer is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official website is cryptobuyer.io . Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptobuyer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptobuyer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptobuyer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptobuyer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptobuyer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.